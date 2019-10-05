|
|
Cheryl L. Middenforf
Binghamton - Cheryl Middendorf, born on December 1, 1945 in Norwich, NY, fought a courageous battle against cancer but succumbed to undoubtedly join our Lord in Heaven on October 2, 2019. She was surrounded by love and support every step of the way.
Cheryl may no longer be here on Earth, but what a legacy she left behind! She loved each of her family members so dearly. She was predeceased by her beloved parents Arnold and Wanda Case and is survived by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Middendorf, her four exceptional children and their spouses, Matthew and Tammy Schyndler, Joseph Schyndler, Jill and Timothy Truman, Louie Fischer and Elizabeth Winslow, nine grandchildren (Ashley, Nicholas, Matthew, Tyler, Morgan, Daniel, Devinity, Alexcia and Courtnee) and twelve great-grandchildren (Jordan, Gabriel, Dillon, Liliana, Winifred, Nevaeh, Jobe, Shane, Leo, Liam, Parker and Bellamy). Since Cheryl married Robert on May 18, 2002, she gained a beautiful blended family, as well, and since then her family has grown to also include Robert's three children and their spouses Michael and Rayla Middendorf, Brian and Michelle Middendorf, and Lori and Andrew Arigo, along with six additional grandchildren (Laci, Zackary, Troy, Trevor, Travis and Tressa) and one additional great-grandchild (Jace). Cheryl is also survived by Kathleen Schyndler, whom she considered her sister, a niece and her spouse Michelle and Timothy Frament, and many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws that her and Bob spent so much time with.
Cheryl was a mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. To say that Cheryl was loved in return would be an understatement. Just like her signature red hair, she was exceptional! She placed a profound emphasis on the relationships in her life with her family and friends. Many of her friendships were maintained since grade school and she made new friends wherever she went. Her larger-than-life personality and huge, warm heart made a lasting impression on all those that were blessed to know her. Cheryl will be missed more than words can truly express. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Willow Point Nursing Home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 12:00pm at Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY. The burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 9am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019