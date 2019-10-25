|
|
Cheryl (Somers) Monachino
Endicott - Cheryl (Somers) Monachino, 60, of Endicott, passed away Thursday, October 23 surrounded by her loving family after a valiant battle with non-smoking lung cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Shirley and Holmes Somers. She is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Sandy; their three children, Patrick (Kate), Angela (Zach), Elizabeth (Mike); the most recent lights of her life, her five grandchildren, Carmela, Joanna, Luca, Clara, and Cecilia; four siblings and their spouses; many nieces and nephews; her father and mother-in-law Patrick and Johanna Monachino, who welcomed her into their family and loved her like their own daughter, for which Cherri was always grateful. Cherri worked as a Systems Engineer at IBM and Lockheed Martin and retired after 30 years of service. Her work ethic was second to none, and she was a mentor to many young professionals. One day after her official retirement, Cherri began working as the Director of Industrial Outreach at Binghamton University's Watson School of Engineering. She retired from that position after the birth of her grandchildren to take on her most favorite full-time occupation as "Nana." Cherri always shared her talents as a volunteer and was a wonderful role model. One of her favorite quotes — as she often reminded her children— was "to whom much is given, much is expected," and she lived out that creed in an understated yet powerful manner. Among her many contributions to the community, she served on the Boards of the and LeMoyne College Alumni Association and most recently at Mercy House, where she was a proud member of the founding Board and its current President. Cherri spent her last days with dignity and grace at Mercy House and was able to experience first hand all of the wonderful care it offers to those who are terminally ill. Her family extends a special thanks to Amy Roma, Linda Cerra, and Father Clarence for going above and beyond to make Cherri's last days peaceful. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019