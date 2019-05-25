|
Chester B. Kolota
Binghamton - Chester B. Kolota, 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph & Anna Kolota; 2 sisters, Gertrude and Cecilia Kolota; and 2 brothers, Alfred and Edward Kolota. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Katherine; a son, Chester C. Kolota; a daughter and son-in-law, Ann Marie & Paul Ripic; 3 grandchildren, Nathaniel & Joshua Ripic, and Anna Kolota; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph & Steffie Kolota; and several nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity. Chester was a U.S. Navy veteran of WW II and served on the USS Yosemite. He worked at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Company and was a retired employee of Binghamton University. He enjoyed bowling, gardening with his brother, Joe, and taking care of his grandchildren. He was a gentle, loving, amazing man who always put his family first. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc., 96 Glenwood Ave., Binghamton, and at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St., Binghamton, where a Funeral Mass will be offered. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Stan's Cemetery Fund, Mercy House or to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 25 to May 26, 2019