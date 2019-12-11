|
|
Chester (Tom) Chilewski Jr.
Susquehanna, PA - Chester (Tom) Chilewski Jr., 72 of Susquehanna, PA passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 10, 2019. He is predeceased by his father Chester T. Chilewski Sr., mother Stella Karp and brother Robert. He is survived by his siblings Patricia Kenia, Danny Chilewski, Jerry Chilewski, Mary Lynne Twining and Kenny Chilewski. Children Stephanie and Chester Chilewski III. Grandchildren Morgan Seymour, Henry Chilewski (daughter-in-law Jamie Rodriguez-Chilewski), Ophelia Chilewski (and her mother Ashley Evans). He is also survived by his long-time companion Fernata Torch and her daughter Taylor Crampton (David Kerr).Tom was an underdog, who built and ran his company from the ground up, starting with a hammer and a chisel. He was a philosopher, poet, singer of songs and lover of life. He collected antiques of all shapes and sizes. Tom always went out of his way to support a veteran and was an avid US military history buff. He was compassionate to species of all kinds and you could find anything from a chipmunk to a black bear grazing in his front yard. A nature lover, he could be found on top of the tallest mountain, next to the tallest trees scouting his "pet deer." Tom had many passions. When he wasn't working on the mountain, you could find him at the baccarat table or the high limit room at Mohegan Sun. He also frequented many Karaoke nights in North Eastern PA. Tom loved to cook all hours of the day and night and loved having someone to cook for, but he also enjoyed dining out at many whole-in-the wall restaurants all around town with his love, Fernata. He always said he wanted to stop poverty in one generation. He had a heart the size of an ox and always wanted to make sure his children, family and those he loved were taken care of. Services will be held at Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home State Street Nicholson, PA at 12pm on Saturday December 14th. The family will receive calling hours prior to the service from 10am-12pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019