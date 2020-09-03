Chester "Chet" Gidzinski
Port Crane - Chester "Chet" Gidzinski ,87, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 2, 2020. Born and raised on the family farm, Chet lived his entire life in Port Crane. Growing up on the farm he became a true "fix-it" man and he put those skills to good use building his own home, fixing things for family and friends, and working for many years as a Maintenance Supervisor at BCC. His greatest love was family, and he took joy in spending time with them. Outside of fixing things and his family, Chet enjoyed spending winters in Ocala, FL and regular trips to Tioga Downs Casino. Proud of his Polish heritage, he was a member of the All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Johnson City. He is survived by his daughter Debra (Michael) Cushner of Binghamton, 5 grandchildren; Michael (Jennifer) Cushner, Robert (Allison) Smith, Kevin Cushner, Rebecca Smith and Victoria Smith, 2 great-grandchildren; Calvin Smith and Julien Cushner, his brother Paul (Adele) Gidzinski, sister-in-law Jackie Gidzinki, a dear friend Audrey Egan and several nieces and nephews. Chet was predeceased by his wife Kathryn, his daughter Diane Smith and brothers Frank and Ed.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 pm Monday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The All Saints Men's Society will meet for prayers at 4:30 pm. A private funeral will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church (Sign his guestbook and watch the funeral online at: https://www.hefuneralhome.com/obituary/ChesterChet-Gidzinksi
). Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church, 42 Harry L. Drive, JC 13790, or Meals on Wheels of Binghamton, 85 Walnut St. Binghamton 13905.