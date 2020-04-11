|
Chris A. Ciacelli
Vestal - 60, passed away at his home on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth Ciacelli. He is survived by his parents Armando and Anita Ciacelli; wife Michelle (Donlon) Ciacelli; children Adam and Olivia Ciacelli; Caleb Ciacelli; Carmella Ciacelli; Hannah Ciacelli; granddaughter Audrey; brothers John and Pat Ciacelli; Mark and Sandi Ciacelli; Michelle's children and grandchildren Norah, Lucas and Brianna; the Harrison family; several nieces and nephews. Chris was a devout Christian and an active member of the First Baptist Church of Johnson City for over 30 years, where he was a vital part of the worship team. He shared his gift of music with his church, family and community. Chris was a devoted and loving husband to his first wife Elizabeth, a doting father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren and a blessing to Michelle. His love, presence and music will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Chris can do so to the First Baptist Church of Johnson City, 1321 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020