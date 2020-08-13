1/1
Chrissy (Christine Marie Gurka) Miller
1964 - 2020
Chrissy (Christine Marie Gurka) Miller

Endicott - "Chrissy Miller (Christine Marie Gurka), 55, passed away on Friday, August 7th, 2020, after a hard and fast battle with cancer. Chrissy was born on October 7th, 1964 to Julia and Theodore Gurka. She was a bookkeeper for 15 years. In 1979, she met Adam, the love of her life, and they wed in 1981. Chrissy was light and happiness; caring and generous, a hippy at heart. If Mother Earth walked among us, it was her. Chrissy is survived by her husband Adam, children Jesi and Zach and her precious grandchild Teagan. See full obituary and memorial information at www.HEFuneralHome.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
