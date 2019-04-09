|
|
Christa L. Emmons
Vestal - Christa L. Emmons, 43, of Vestal New York passed unexpectedly Saturday night, April 6th of 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon. She was a dedicated union painter who loved riding on her 4-wheeler, singing, grilling out and studying up on the zodiac signs. She was very vivacious and never failed to lighten up the room.
Christa is survived by her daughters Samantha and McKenna; Mother Sandi and Dave Anderson (step-father); father Gary and Rebecca Emmons (step-mother); siblings Brandon (Erika), Josh (Stephanie), and Becca; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and one grandson. Friends may call Wednesday April 10, 2019, at The MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK, FROM 4 TIL 7 PM .
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019