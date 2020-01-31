|
|
Christi Valentine-Anderson
Lindley - Christi Valentine-Anderson, 55, of Lindley, NY died peacefully on January 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. Christi was born November 7, 1964 in Endicott, NY to Ralph Denson Valentine and Delores Christine Valentine (nee Barnes). Her lifelong love for animals was evident even at a young age when she tried to befriend a mouse to save it from being caught in a trap in the basement. However, the greatest love of her life was her son, Aidan Valentine Anderson, born in January 2000. Christi was the youngest of four children and was always curious about everything, especially the outdoors. Many summer days were spent outside building forts, creating clubs, swimming, walking the creek beds, and catching things in and around the pond. But the best days were spent riding horses with anyone who was willing, and the worst days were spent picking rocks out of the garden. She loved to tell an entertaining story with her vast experiences woven into the next tale told around the dinner table or out with friends. She was witty and funny and had a head full of trivia that she could insert into any conversation. In 1994, while working at the Tour du Pont in Delaware, she met and fell in love with Australian cyclist Philip Grant Anderson. They were married the same year and she moved to Australia to begin their new life. Over the next few years they traveled the world and met people she would continue to stay in contact with the rest of her life. When she was back at their home in Jamieson, she had a mini-farm of horses, cows, llamas, and her beloved whippet dogs. An achievement she was very proud of was that she was one of the first female cycling commentators. She also worked as a freelance photojournalist and wrote the 1999 biography, Phil Anderson: Cycling Legend. Her cycling Dream Team won the Crocodile Trophy several years. Christi's love for dogs and horses only grew stronger over the years. She often regaled us with countless stories about escapades riding horses with her close friends Jenny Holmes and Diana Cuttrell. They both loved and remained close with Christi to the end. Christi was tenacious and would not let go of anything or anyone that she wanted in her life. This character trait has been a benefit in her long-term friendships. She stayed in contact with her childhood friend, Brenda Daniels-Tibke, who helped Christi navigate through her declining health. Brenda was a rock for Christi, and she will continue to be in Aidan's life along with Jenny and Diana. Brava, Christi's most loved dog, is as close to human as a dog can be. In addition to mothering the stray and baby animals Christi brought home, she was like a dog-mother to Christi. She would stay by Christi's side and snore like a human which was oddly comforting to her. They had a unique connection. There was just something special about Christi…and its absence is palpable. She is survived by her son Aidan Anderson of Binghamton, NY; father Ralph Valentine of Naples, FL; sister Deborah (Thomas) Kelly of Naples, FL; brother Daniel (Karen) Valentine of Binghamton, NY; sister Rebecca (Earl) Lytle of Franklin, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother Delores Valentine of Berkshire, NY; maternal grandparents Ramie and Beatrice Capps Barnes of Hamilton, OH; paternal grandmother Flora Hancock Valentine of Meadville, MS; and paternal grandfather Abb Valentine of Waterproof, LA. A celebration of her life will be held at the Congregational Church in Newark Valley on February 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Reverend Phil Jordan officiating. Internment will take place at Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley following. Arrangements are being handled by MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark valley. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Christi's memory to a fund for Aidan Anderson administered by his uncle: Earl Lytle, 236 Smith Road, Franklin, PA 16323 or through the Zelle app using phone number 814-758-8073. Memories and condolences may be written in Christi's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020