Christine (Sullivan) Brown
Hillcrest - Christine Diane (Sullivan) Brown, 58, passed away on January 17, 2020 at her home. She is predeceased by her husband David, son Michael, and brother Robert. Survived by her parents Francis and Alberta Sullivan, daughter Briana (Keith) Spangenburg, granddaughters Jordyn and Teagan, brothers David (Lou Ann) Sullivan, Daniel (Marty) Sullivan, sister Sandra Sullivan (Mark Borden), Mother in law Barbara (Floyd) Hartman, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chris courageously fought cancer for over 7 years. She loved spending her time painting and became very talented. All the rocks she has painted will be spread throughout the community.
At Chris' request there will not be a public service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the educational fund for Jordyn and Teagan. The account name is J.L. Spangenburg, at Visions Federal Credit Union, 24 McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Cremation services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 26, 2020