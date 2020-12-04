Christine C. Barbaretto



Deposit, NY - Christine Barbaretto, 72, passed away on November 28, 2020 at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, NY.



She was predeceased by her husband Paul.



Christine was born December 22, 1947 in Queens, NY, the daughter of Alexander Pitkiewicz & Florence Kosior. She was a woman who was constantly found with a smile upon her face. She was always positive and upbeat no matter what obstacles were presented in her life. Anyone who had the pleasuring of meeting Christine knew how much she loved her "babies ", meaning the several precious kitties that she referred to as her only children. Christine was also a master of art when it came to coloring. She was typically found carrying around her coloring book which was full of intricate designs; each page was colored brightly and beautifully with great detail. It was a treasure which Christine enjoyed sharing with others. She enjoyed socializing with her friends and family, dining out at the Italian restaurant around the corner from her home. She was always impeccably dressed with matching jewelry and beautifully painted fingernails. She was indeed a beautiful soul inside and out. Christine loved and missed her husband dearly. May all who loved her find peace in knowing that she and Paul are now reunited in heaven.



Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, there will be a Memorial held at a later date.









