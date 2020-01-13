|
Christine Casey
Endicott - Christine Casey, a long-time resident of the Endicott area, passed away on Friday, January 9, 2020 at UHS Wilson Medical Center. Born October 23, 1944 in Binghamton, Chris enjoyed crocheting, painting, crossword puzzles, and socializing with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Rita Casey of Binghamton and sister, Cecilia. Chris is survived by daughter, Kimberly Young, son and daughter-in-law, David and Jennifer Young, two grand-daughters, Chloe and Annalise, and four siblings, Michael, James, Dennis, and Angela. Chris will be cremated at her request, and an informal memorial gathering will be announced to friends and family at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020