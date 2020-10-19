1/
Christine E. Lang
Christine E. Lang

Town of Maine - Christine E. Lang, 70, of Maine, NY, passed away on October 18, 2020.

Christine was born in Johnson City to Harry and Thelma (House) Haven on November 7, 1949. She went to high school at Maine-Endwell and graduated in 1967. She went on to earn a degree from Central City Business Institute in Syracuse. She enjoyed bowling, camping, and NASCAR.

Christine is survived by her husband, Henry. Her children, Heather (Greg) Liske and Bryan Lang; her sister, Linda (Jeff) Hann; her grandchildren Christopher(Megan) Biango-Daniels, Jonathon Biango, Graydon Liske, Adriana Lang, Emma Lang, Killian Lang and great grandson Riley Biango and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Thelma Haven and a sister Rosalie Ross.

Funeral services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rev. David C. Seaver will officiate. Burial will in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Christine's name to B.C.Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
