Binghamton - Christine Lisiecka Merriam, 66, of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 in her home in Charleston, SC. She was the second born child of James and Geraldine Merriam, born on February 15, 1953 in Binghamton, NY. She is survived by her four siblings Marty Merriam (Diane), Tim Merriam (Melia), Mark Merriam (Joanne), and Maggie O'Dell-Singer (Richard). Christine was married to the love of her life, Robert Lisiecka (deceased) on April 30th, 1977. Christine received a Master's degree from Marywood University and enjoyed a long career in social work until her retirement in 2016 when she moved to Charleston, SC. She will be missed by her two sons, Judson Lisiecka of Providence, RI, and Jesse Lisiecka (Tessa Lisiecka) of Charleston, SC. She was lovingly known as "Grammy" by her 3 granddaughters Irie, Kennedy & Isla, who she loved to share her passion for cooking with and spoil with lots of love and presents. Christine has chosen to be cremated and will be honored with a memorial service in Binghamton, NY in July.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019