Christine Marie (Roache) WolbertHarpursville - Christine Marie (Roache) Wolbert went to be with the Lord with the rising sun on Saturday, August 1, 2020 as she departed peacefully in her sleep. She was born on October 8, 1975, she grew up in Cutchogue, NY and spent summers at her grandfather's farm with her brother and cousins. After moving to Harpursville, NY in 2005 Christine took a job with J&K Plumbing & Heating that she enjoyed. She also continued her charity work back in Cutchogue each year and coached youth soccer in Harpursville.Christine was a loving and devoted wife and mother to her husband Gregory and her children Nicholas, Madison & Leigha who will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband and children she is also survived by her mother Eileen Glover Roache and her father James Roache; brother & sister-in-law Peter & Allison Roache; mother-in-law and father-in-law Linda & James Wolbert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jonathan & Michelle Wolbert and Anthony & Jessica Wollbert, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends.A Private Celebration of Christine's Life will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020.