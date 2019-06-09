Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher App
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher A. App


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher A. App Obituary
Christopher A. App

Binghamton - Christopher A. App, 60, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his father John App, brother Douglas App, father-in-law Andrew LaFever and sister-in-law Lorie Judd. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Maureen; daughter and son-in-law Gretchen & James Shortsleeve and daughter Krystal App & Ryan Reynolds, grandchildren Tyler & Logan Shortsleeve; his beloved dog Rubie; mother Muriel App; brothers Gary & Lynn App and John App; mother-in-law Janice Allen; brothers-in-law Christopher LaFever and Richard Judd; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

He retired from BC Transit after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending his Saturdays in the barn with his friends but most of all he loved spending time with his family who will dearly miss him.

A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 6pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4pm until the time of service. Burial will be held Thursday, June 13, 10am in the Glen Castle Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now