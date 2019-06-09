|
|
Christopher A. App
Binghamton - Christopher A. App, 60, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his father John App, brother Douglas App, father-in-law Andrew LaFever and sister-in-law Lorie Judd. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Maureen; daughter and son-in-law Gretchen & James Shortsleeve and daughter Krystal App & Ryan Reynolds, grandchildren Tyler & Logan Shortsleeve; his beloved dog Rubie; mother Muriel App; brothers Gary & Lynn App and John App; mother-in-law Janice Allen; brothers-in-law Christopher LaFever and Richard Judd; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
He retired from BC Transit after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending his Saturdays in the barn with his friends but most of all he loved spending time with his family who will dearly miss him.
A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 6pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4pm until the time of service. Burial will be held Thursday, June 13, 10am in the Glen Castle Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 9 to June 10, 2019