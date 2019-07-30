|
Christopher C. Sharak
Broome County - Christopher C. Sharak, 54, died suddenly on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was a graduate of Chenango Forks High School and attended Syracuse University. Christopher was born on May 6, 1965, in Binghamton, New York and was a lifelong Broome County resident. Chris was a devoted father; beloved son and brother; cherished uncle; and faithful friend. He was a manager at the family's restaurant, Sharkey's, and an avid golfer. He was pre-deceased by his father, Robert Sr. He is survived by three sons, Christopher Jr., Connor and Joseph; mother, Marie; four siblings, Robert Jr., Jeffrey, David and Anne Marie Villamil; two sisters-in-law, Michele and Susan and a brother-in-law, Carlos Villamil; a niece, Raquel Villamil; three nephews Stefan, Silas Væring Sharak and David; and his children's' mother, Rhonda Sharak. A Memorial service will be offered Noon Thursday, August 1, 2019, at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church. 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton, New York. Burial will be private at a later date. Friends may call at the Church Thursday from 9 AM until the time of the service. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to his children's education fund C/O Marie Sharak, Mail to Key Bank 200 Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, New York. 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 30 to July 31, 2019