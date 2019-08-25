|
|
Christopher F. Keibel
Johnson City, NY - Christopher Ferdinand Keibel, 80 of Johnson City NY passed away peacefully August 18, 2019 with his wife Marjorie at his side at The Mercy House of The Southern Tier in Endicott, NY after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. Predeceased by his parents Theodore Keibel & Anna Berbrick and his brother James Keibel. Survived by his wife of 52 years, 3 children and 3 grandchildren, Edith (Shane), Henry (Heidi), Sarah, Liam, Elizabeth, Gage and his lifelong friend Gary.
Christopher Ferdinand Keibel was born in Port Jefferson NY on May 05, 1939. His family then moved to Whitney Point where he grew up on the family dairy farm. Being adjacent to a newly formed lake, he used his passion for woodworking to build a one of kind ice sail boat, the first of many projects that he built to stand the test of time. Growing up in a rural area contributed to his lifelong enjoyment of fishing and camping and his appreciation of wildlife. After High school he enlisted in the US Navy stationed in Rhode Island and served on the USS Hammerberg, there he discovered his love for travel and photography. After an honorable discharge he worked for a brief time at the Chenango Bridge Nursing Home where he met his bride to be, Marjorie Louise Knickerbocker, they were married on August 12, 1967. A lifelong learner, he was always taking classes for both fun such as ballroom dancing and educational enrichment like small engine repair. A licensed Power Engineer, he took a position at SUNY Binghamton then known as Harper College, in the heating plant where he worked until he retired as a Stationary Engineer. After retirement he enjoyed spending time watching science fiction movies, participating in TOPS meetings at the Johnson City Senior Center and taking bus trips. He was extremely generous, participating in every fundraiser he came across and unflinchingly kind hearted always willing to go out of his way to help a stranger. He was always sure to put everyone else first. At the conclusion of every visit by any loved one, he would send us off with a heartfelt "be careful out there." A gentle and courageous man who will be greatly missed.
In honoring his wishes, the family will hold a private interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Lourdes Hospice and The Mercy House of the Southern Tier for the exceptional care provided to their beloved husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Mercy House of the Southern Tier. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019