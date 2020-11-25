Christopher Freeman



Great Bend, PA - Christopher Freeman, 70, Great Bend, PA passed away unexpectedly on 11/20/20. Predeceased by parents, Thornton and Millie Freeman. Survived by brother, Mike Freeman (Joan), and nieces, Theresa Sanfilippo and Julia Pearson and their children, many cousins, and countless friends. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a popular bartender in the Triple Cities area, including The Sea Galley and East Side Tavern. Tales of his escapades have entertained us and will continue for years to come. Special thanks to his cousin and friends, Jim and Becky Reed for their help at this time. Memories will be shared at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store