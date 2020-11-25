1/
Christopher Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Freeman

Great Bend, PA - Christopher Freeman, 70, Great Bend, PA passed away unexpectedly on 11/20/20. Predeceased by parents, Thornton and Millie Freeman. Survived by brother, Mike Freeman (Joan), and nieces, Theresa Sanfilippo and Julia Pearson and their children, many cousins, and countless friends. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a popular bartender in the Triple Cities area, including The Sea Galley and East Side Tavern. Tales of his escapades have entertained us and will continue for years to come. Special thanks to his cousin and friends, Jim and Becky Reed for their help at this time. Memories will be shared at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved