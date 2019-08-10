|
|
Christopher J. "NINER" Guinan
Horseheads - CHRISTOPHER J. "NINER" GUINAN Age 50 of Horseheads, NY formerly of Kirkwood, NY passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was born July 7, 1969 in Memphis, TN the son of the late James and Jane Van Kuren Guinan. He was a graduate of Susquehanna Valley High School where he played baseball and football. "Niner" married his wife Petrina L. Cicconi Guinan on July 8, 2005 and they recently celebrated their 14th Wedding Anniversary. Chris was the Assistant Chief of The Kirkwood Fire Department. "Niner" was a retired Lieutenant from The Broome County Sheriffs' Office. He also enjoyed working at J.R. Dill Winery after his retirement. Chris was an avid golfer and member of the Corning Country Club. "Niner" loved the lake and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, New York Rangers fan, and New York Yankees fan. He was a Southern Tier High School Football Referee for over 25 years. In addition to his parents, Chris was pre-deceased by his brother Robert "Bobby" Guinan in 1998 and his Fur Baby Maisy. Chris is survived by his loving and devoted wife Petrina L. Cicconi Guinan ; his Fur Babies: Hank and Marley ; brothers and sister-in-law: James & Theresa Guinan of Kirkwood, NY , Michael Guinan of Great Bend, PA , Thomas Guinan of Kirkwood, NY, and John Guinan of Binghamton, NY ; sister and brother-in-law: Kelley & John Brown of Florida; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Lou & Pam Cicconi of Odessa, NY ; mother and father-in-law: Sandy & Butch Bukewicz of Maryland ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Sal & Michelle Cicconi of Horseheads, NY; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Kellie and Josh Hogan of GA; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends including special nieces and nephew Jimmer, Isabella, and Lia. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Saturday August 17, 2019 from 12 Noon to 3 PM. Chris' Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of calling Hours at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Chris' memory to a . Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15, 2019