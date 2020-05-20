Christopher L. Warner
Chenango Forks - Christopher L. Warner, 61, finished his courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter R. and Betsy A. Warner. Chris is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Lisa; children, Ryan and Rachelle Warner, Dylan Warner and fiancé, Kiran Rai, Kylee Warner and her boyfriend, Todd Cutting; siblings, Dolly and James Fox, Walt and Judy Warner, Ric and Sue Warner, Todd and Eileen Warner; many nieces and nephews and his two beloved labs, Tessy and Phoeby.
Chris retired from New York State DEC as an Environmental Engineer. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Chris enjoyed sports and coached the boys and was Kylee's biggest fan for softball. Chris loved to play horseshoes and bowl with his friends and family. He himself was a standout athlete in his high school and collegiate careers. In addition to loving sports, he loved to cook, and his grill skills were second to none.
Chris was extremely compassionate toward others and always put everyone else before himself. He was always wiling to lend a hand whenever it was needed. Chris was an exceptional husband, father, brother, and friend to all, and he will forever be missed.
Private funeral services are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com. At a later date to be announced, a celebration of life will be held in honor of Chris' life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The V Foundation for cancer research 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513 or www.v.org.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 20 to May 21, 2020.