Christopher "Chris" M. Farrell
Binghamton - Christopher "Chris" M. Farrell, 93, went to be with his Lord February 4, 2019. Chris really enjoyed working outside his home on Pennsylvania Avenue, mowing the grass, trimming every blade of grass and the shrubbery. He also made sure every leaf was out of the eave trough before winter. He was a 63 years member of the Parish of Saints John and Andrew in Binghamton and the Holy Name Society. He was employed and Endicott Johnson Corporation for 22 years and retired from the Broome County Highway Department in 1985 after 23 years of service. Chris served in the United States Army during World War II.
Chris was predeceased by his parents, James and Mary Farrell, sister, Marie Farrell, sister and brother-in-law, Genevieve and Alfred Page, Theresa and Bryce "Bucky" Wilcox and Robert Coleman; brothers, Joseph, Keron, Leo, James, Jr., Jerome and Ambrose Farrell; brother-in-law, James Brown and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Anne Brown and Carl Perry and nephew, James Perry. Chris is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Freda, sister, Anna Mae Coleman, Vestal, sister-in-law, Edith "Dolly" Brown, Callicoon, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chris wished to extend thanks, to niece, Faith Brown, nephew, Randy Brown, special friend, Virginia McNeish, nieces, Janice Russell, Mary Ann Seraydarian and Kathy Burton for all they have done for Chris and Freda. A thank you as well to the Staff of Good Shepherd Fairview Home Rehab Unit for the wonderful care, compassion and love they provided Chris and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Saints John and Andrew RC Church, 1263 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Monsignor Michael T. Meagher officiating. Interment will follow services in Calvary Cemetery. At Chris's request visitation will be private. Memorial contributions in Chris' name may be made to the Parish of Saints John and Andrew, 7 Livingston Street, Binghamton, NY 13903,the Good Shepherd Community Foundation, 32 Village Drive, Endwell, NY 13760 or to the .To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
May he rest in peace and always be remembered
for his smile and his witty sense of humor
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2019