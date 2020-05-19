Christopher M Hopkins



Endicott - One of the kindest hard working men, you would have had the pleasure of knowing.



59 years old



Died @ UHS Wilson Hospital on May 17, 2020



Predeceased by his Mother Claire Burlingame Hopkins, Father Leroy Hopkins, Brothers, Craig and Doug Hopkins and one sister, Barbie Anderlot



Survived by his Loving wife of 35 years, Christine Hopkins, 4 sons, Daniel and his son Ezio, , David, Joshua and his son Brayson and Jonathan Hopkins all of NY and Sisters, Lindsay Hopkins Cox, Terri Hopkins and Tracy Pavlas of Ma and Tenley Zinkowski of NC, and several nieces and nephews.



Retired from Price Chopper Endicott after 18 years



Chris you will be loved until the end of time!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store