|
|
Christopher P. Haynes
Endwell - Christopher P. Haynes, 59, of Endwell, New York, lost a courageous battle with leukemia on Monday, April 6, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Robin B. Cooper, his adored children, Conor and Cailey Haynes, and Robin's children, Erika and Stephanie Cooper. He was predeceased by his father, Robert (Moo) Haynes, and mother, Patricia Lohnes. He is survived by a large extended family, including stepmother Noreen Haynes and sister Nancy Haynes in Hoosick Falls, NY; sister Kristen Indahl (Kenny) in Tinton Falls, NJ; brothers, Dennis and Greg Haynes, sisters, Ann Berner, Trisha Hightower, and Darcy Crites (Clint), and stepfather Charlie Lohnes in Canon City, CO; sister Jennifer Lohnes (Gerard) in Tucson, AZ, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by Teresa McKinney, mother to Conor and Cailey, and the large McKinney clan, who were close to his heart. He graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School and received his master's degree in physical education at SUNY Cortland. He held numerous roles in athletics, school administration, and coaching, and was a positive influence on countless young people. He recently retired as Assistant Principal of BOCES Alternative Learning Center in Apalachin, NY. Chris was an avid sports fan. He loved the New York Yankees, the New York Giants (not so much lately), college basketball, golf, and thoroughbred horse racing, especially at Saratoga. It was Chris and Robin's dream to visit every MLB baseball stadium, a journey they had started together. He also loved music, especially the band O.A.R. He was a basketball official and the NYS Section IV Rules Interpreter. He loved officiating college and high school games and especially enjoyed debating with fellow officials after the games whether or not a technical foul should have been called. Chris (also known as "Moo") was a legend at Brant Lake Camp in the Adirondacks, where he held counselor and leadership roles for 39 summers. He has many dear friends and adopted family at BLC. Chris's family would like thank all those who provided support during his illness, including his dear friend, William (Billy) Frischling, his wife, Amy Jo, and their children in NYC. The entire Frischling family provided unwavering support to Chris and Robin during his illness and treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Along with Robin, Billy was by Chris's side when he passed away in PEACE. The family will be having a celebration of Chris's life at a later date. Donations can be made in Chris's name to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020