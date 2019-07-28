Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Church Hall
1 St. John's Parkway
Johnson City,, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher R. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher R. White Obituary
Christopher R. White

Binghamton - Christopher R. White, 49, passed away at his home on July 13. He is survived by his mother Linda (White) Milks, his children Christopher, Aaron, Emma, Sage and Sophie White and his grandchildren Noah, Vitaliy, Cairo, and Maverick.

Chris will be missed by his family and friends. There will be a celebration of life on August 7, at St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Church Hall, 1 St. John's Parkway, Johnson City, 5-8PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now