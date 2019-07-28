|
|
Christopher R. White
Binghamton - Christopher R. White, 49, passed away at his home on July 13. He is survived by his mother Linda (White) Milks, his children Christopher, Aaron, Emma, Sage and Sophie White and his grandchildren Noah, Vitaliy, Cairo, and Maverick.
Chris will be missed by his family and friends. There will be a celebration of life on August 7, at St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Church Hall, 1 St. John's Parkway, Johnson City, 5-8PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 28, 2019