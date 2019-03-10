|
Christopher S. Demtrak, MD
Vestal - Christopher S. Demtrak MD, born April 11, 1938; died March 8, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of more than 56 years, Carolyn Davidge Demtrak, his daughters Elizabeth Akina, Seattle WA; Sarah Rogers, Westwood, MA; Caroline Browne, Medina, WA; his "oldest sister" Janet Quinnan, Vestal, NY; and younger siblings: JoAnn Harris, Vestal, NY; Judy Fuller, Boca Raton, FL; John Demtrak, Myrtle Beach, SC; nine grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary, and his brother, James. He also is survived by his best friend of more than 75 years, Ron Akel, with whom he never had an argument. He attended BCHS and played varsity basketball and tennis. He was Captain of the tennis team senior year. He and Joe Hester were Section IV Doubles Champs 1954, 1955, 1956. He attended Cornell University and graduated with a BA. He was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity, played freshman basketball, and varsity tennis all four years. He and his partner won the Eastern Intercollegiate State Freshman Doubles Championship in 1957. He attended Albany Medical School of Union University, then completed his internship and residency, and was appointed Chief Resident while serving at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. He was transferred to Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC, named Chief of Pediatrics, was promoted to Major, and received the Distinguished Service award. In 1969, he returned to Binghamton and started his Pediatric practice. He was joined by Dr. Thomas McGovern in 1972, Dr. Roger Chatterton in 1973, and Dr. Charles Hewson in 1980. They joined Associates In Medicine as their primary Pediatric group and in 1994, joined UHS. He was honored to serve the community for 43 years as a Pediatrician, retiring on December 31, 2012. Beloved and respected by his family, friends, colleagues, and patients, he lived a life defined by deep intelligence, integrity, compassion, and humor. He was a member of the Binghamton Club, Binghamton Country Club, R & A Club, Kannibal Klub, and the 21 Club. He was as dedicated to the community as he was to his work, and served on many Boards. He raised funds for Cornell University for more than thirty years, and served as Chairman of the Cornell Campaign for the Southern Tier. He was a long time member and Board member of the Boys and Girls Club Foundation, a member of the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Foundation, and served as its current Treasurer. He was past President of Quaker Lake Cottagers' Association. He served as a Pediatrician for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Principal Investigator for Regional Clinical Research Inc. He acted as Chairman for both Binghamton General and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitals Dept. of Pediatrics, and for many years was Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Upstate Medical Center. His hobbies and passions included tennis, skiing, painting, traveling with family and friends, and most of all spending summers at Quaker Lake. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at the convenience of his family, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Community Foundation for South Central New York, Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, or a local of .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019