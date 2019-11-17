|
|
Christopher Sean Flanders
Endwell - Christopher Sean Flanders, 42, of Endwell NY, died Thursday November 14, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Chris was born on Thursday April 7, 1977 in Rome, NY, a son of Robert A. and Kathleen (Kehoe) Flanders.
Chris was a graduate of Vestal High School, class of 1995. He received his bachelor's degree in sports management at Cortland State University.
He was a dedicated employee of Broome Developmental Center.
Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Clarence F. Kehoe. And his paternal grandparents F. Robert and Thyra Flanders.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Aubrey Hawley-Flanders and his beloved stepdaughter Nevada Raynn Hawley and baby expected, May 2020. Survived by his parents of Vestal, NY; three brothers, Robert M. And Lou-Ann M. of Vestal; Eric S. and Marlee J. of Endwell; James M. And Christine of Apalachin. Nephews; Samuel J. and Oliver T.; and niece Alani G.; grandmother, Jean F. Kehoe of Rome, NY. Father and mother-in-law; John S. and Carol L. Hawley of Windsor, NY. Sisters-in-law's; Amber N.; Natalie R. and Josh Meyers; and Brittney A.; Brother-in-law; Mason J. Hawley. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins; and special niece Mya L., along with many close and wonderful friends.
Chris had a love for all sports. His favorite teams were the Yankees and the Giants. He was an avid golfer. He also had a love of music, especially Pearl Jam. He enjoyed watching online sermons from Cornerstone Chapel, Leesburg VA. He loved traveling but his favorite times were spent with Aubrey and Nevada.
Chris was an extraordinary person who was a loving, caring husband, stepfather, son and brother whose life ended far too soon. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Services will be held Tuesday 4 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday from 1 pm until service time at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the; National Pancreas Foundation 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suit 700, Bethesda, MD 20814. www.pancreasfoundation.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019