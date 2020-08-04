1/
Christopher Shafer
Christopher Shafer

South Kingstown, RI - Christopher Shafer, 74, of South Kingstown Rhode Island, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home. Born in Johnson City, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Jane (Formanek) Shafer. He was an environmental scientist for Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for 27 years before retiring. He was a graduate of Chenango Valley High School, Clarkson University, and received a Master's Degree from Purdue University. He was very athletic and enjoyed playing many sports. He was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club Narragansett Chapter, where he participated in most of the activities offered by the club, but primarily trail maintenance throughout Rhode Island and beyond. He was the recipient of many awards including the Appie Award.

Chris leaves a sister, Catherine Shafer, of Binghamton, NY; his partner Maria Earley of South Kingstown and her daughter JeAnne Swinley.

Services were private.

Donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 114 High St., Wakefield, RI 02879.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
