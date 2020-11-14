Christus P. Galatis
Naples, FL - Christus (Christy) P. Galatis, 88, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Johnson City, New York, died November 12, 2020 in Naples. Christy is survived by a niece and nephew: Constance Naccarato and Steven Galatis. He was predeceased by his parents, Apostolos and Olga Portis Galatis, and his brothers, Angelo, Anthony, Constantine, Peter, and William. He was a graduate of Johnson City High School, Broome Community College (1955) and Michigan State University (1959). He was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy.
Christy was a private individual who closely followed the stock market and his investments. For many years, he divided his time between Johnson City, New York and Naples, Florida. He would leave Johnson City in the fall, trading the cold-weather months for his favorite bookstores in the Sunshine State. Since 2007 he has lived in Naples.
In addition to the educational institutions listed above, Christy was a devotee of Colonial Williamsburg. He stopped at Williamsburg, VA regularly on his semi-annual trips between New York and Florida. Christy will be remembered as a benefactor for all these organizations.
Due to the current circumstances, no services are planned. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, New York with his parents and other relatives. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to a charity of one's choice
.