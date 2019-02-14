Services
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Formerly of Owego, NY - Cindy Jo (Robinson) Baker of Colorado, previously of Owego, NY, died on January 30, 2019, surrounded by her entire family. She passed away peacefully from an acute unexpected illness at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, CO. She is predeceased by her grandparents Riker and Mabel Lena Robinson, Bob and Betty Wagner and her uncle Gary (Yogi) Wagner. Cindy is survived by her three year old daughter Lily, her parents, Cathy and Jim Robinson and her three sisters, Shelly and Rob Truss and their son, Brennen, Bobbie and Casey Kuhlman and Billy Robinson. She grew up on a dairy farm in Owego, taking part in the Dairy Princess and 4-H programs. After college she moved to Colorado and spread her wings. Cindy became a certified scuba diver and life guard, a certified yoga instructor, a notary, volunteered as a contact person and mentor for a women-at-risk program, started a family and three businesses. She attracted new friends everywhere she went due to her upbeat, kind and caring personality. Cindy's passions were people, pets and positivity but her ultimate passion and joy was being a loving mom. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Please join us for food and fellowship following the calling hours at 1:00 p.m. at the fire station in Campville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or a college fund for Lily Baker that will be set up at Chemung Canal Bank in Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to Cindy's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019
