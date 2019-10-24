|
|
Cindy Lou ( Spear) Grenchus
Cindy Lou ( Spear) Grenchus, 60, of Johnson City, went to heaven October 20th after a courageous 2 year battle with lung cancer. She was predeceased by her grandparents Rodney Benjamin, Mathilda (Schuur) Benjamin, Harland and Ruth Spear. Cindy loved to play Bingo and spend time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Edward (Danny) Cullen who will always love and miss her and her furry friends Mittens and Missy. Her siblings Richard Spear, Gloria Vitriello, Brenda Prebula ,and Ruth Fyftet. Daughter Jessica Grenchus and grandchildren.,Anna, Julie, and Willow. Her father Leland Spear and Mother Rodene Spear (George Blabac), aunt Florence Marini and a very dear friend Lorraine Toro, as well as many other friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Many thanks to Lourdes Oncology for all the help over the last 2 years.
Arrangement will be with Aiegis Crematory 607-759-5520.
A memorial service and dinner will be held at the Community of Christ Church, 325 Burbank Ave, Johnson City, NY November 2, 3-6 PM. Friends and family welcome.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019