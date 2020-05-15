Cindy Lou Hall Lyon
Great Bend, PA - Cindy Lou Hall Lyon, 66, was called home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis B.and Joyce A. Hall. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Hope Lyon; a grand fur baby, Buddy; one brother, Larry and Cathy Hall; and a niece and nephew, Chad and Keisha Hall and Katie and Steve Becker; great nephew, Harrison. Cindy possessed a zest for life. She enjoyed dancing, singing, and was the life of the party. Cindy was tenacious,motivated, and driven in her early years. She worked as a Real Estate Developer, and won many awards for her designs. Cindy hosted her niece and nephew during the summers and cherished her time with them. Her vibrant personality and beautiful smile will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank Skip for his longtime friendship and helpfulness. There will be a Memorial Display available to walk through on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the porch of 465 Franklin Street, Great Bend, PA. Please wear masks, follow directional signs, maintain social distancing, and do not touch the display. Please sign the register book or leave messages on www.tuttleyeisleyfuneralhome.com and refrain from leaving anything behind, even cards. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your local ASPCA.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 16, 2020.