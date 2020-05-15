Cindy Lou Hall Lyon
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy Lou Hall Lyon

Great Bend, PA - Cindy Lou Hall Lyon, 66, was called home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis B.and Joyce A. Hall. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Hope Lyon; a grand fur baby, Buddy; one brother, Larry and Cathy Hall; and a niece and nephew, Chad and Keisha Hall and Katie and Steve Becker; great nephew, Harrison. Cindy possessed a zest for life. She enjoyed dancing, singing, and was the life of the party. Cindy was tenacious,motivated, and driven in her early years. She worked as a Real Estate Developer, and won many awards for her designs. Cindy hosted her niece and nephew during the summers and cherished her time with them. Her vibrant personality and beautiful smile will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank Skip for his longtime friendship and helpfulness. There will be a Memorial Display available to walk through on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the porch of 465 Franklin Street, Great Bend, PA. Please wear masks, follow directional signs, maintain social distancing, and do not touch the display. Please sign the register book or leave messages on www.tuttleyeisleyfuneralhome.com and refrain from leaving anything behind, even cards. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your local ASPCA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
porch of 465 Franklin Street
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved