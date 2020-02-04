Resources
Orchard Park - Cindy Whitney, of Orchard Park, NY, went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Dana Whitney; dearest mother of Nathan Whitney, Emily (Bob) Dorsheimer, Ashley (Nathan) Dean; sister of Nancy (Robert) Byce, Charles Whitcomb III, Dan (Jeannene) Whitcomb, Bertha (Jim) Gates. Also survived by several adored nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Charles Whitcomb II and Dorothy Whitcomb. Cindy will be deeply missed by friends and family. The family will be present for calling hours on Friday, February 7, and a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 8 at Conklin Forks United Methodist Church in Binghamton, NY. Please visit www.eriecountycremationservice.com for details and to share your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
