Clair G. Askew
1940 - 2020
Clair G. Askew

Johnson City - passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Ideal Senior Living Center. He was predeceased by his parents Guy and Eleanor Askew; sister Joan and grandson Dakota. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Mary; children Beth Nikolich; Todd Askew; Patrick Askew and his fiancé Kelly Caruso; Melissa Frederick and David Rutkowski; grandchildren Zeke, Gussie, Kristina, Theresa and Gabrielle; great granddaughter Emilia; brothers Gene and Ken Askew. Clair was a veteran of the Air Force where he served for 8 years. He worked for IBM for 25 years and Time Warner Cable for 10 years. He loved spending time outdoors hiking and walking. Throughout life, Clair was known for his bad jokes and puns. He was also a fierce competitor, especially in chess. A celebration of life will be held outside on Wednesday at 1971 Bradley Creek Road, Endicott from 3-6pm. We look forward to you stopping by to remember Clair.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
