Claire C. Davis
Whitney Point, NY - Claire Hust Davis 84 of Whitney Point, beloved daughter of Theodore and Wilhelmenia Hust, passed away July 30, 2020 surrounded by her family and furbaby Samantha in her home. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Davis; siblings William (Rena), Arthur (Penny), and Harold (Joyce) Hust; and brother-in-law Bernard Wade. She is survived by her sister Shirley Wade; children Cindy Quarella (Chris Clark), and Robin Taggart (Dennis Driscoll); her grandchildren Ashley (Steven) Meyers, Morgan (Andrew) Adams, Gregory, Megan, and Mitchell Taggart; great grandchildren Trenton and Trevor Meyers, and Evelyn and Amelia Adams; nieces and nephews; step children Terry (Carol), Robert (Shirley), and Dale (Dorothy) Davis; and many step grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren (who affectionately called her "GG"), going to their sporting events and just watching them run around, play, and laugh. She was a registered nurse until she retired early to then take care of her husband until his passing in 2013. She was the consummate care giver, placing the needs of all others before herself. Following in her footsteps, many of her family members have inherited her caring gene and have gone into the healthcare field. In her younger years, Claire enjoyed camping with her large extended family and friends, and traveling, especially with her Golden Age of Broome County group. The family would like to thank Diana and Brad Anderson, Dr. Gehring and his staff, and Lourdes Hospice staff for all their help and care in her final years and days. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services LLC 2659 Main St. Whitney Point Monday August 3, 2020 from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to The Glen Aubrey Cemetery Fund 3734 State Route 26, Whitney Point NY 13862 or Lourdes Hospice. Please be mindful and follow all COVID-19 restrictions and follow social distancing protocols.Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
.