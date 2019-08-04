Services
Richard Keenan Funeral Home
7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road
Fairport, NY 14450
585-223-0094
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richard Keenan Funeral Home
7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road
Fairport, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mikeska Funeral Home
161 Clinton St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Victor - Clara Burnard of Victor, NY formerly of Binghamton. Clara was born April 6, 1935, and passed July 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert S. Burnard, parents Ralph and Ida Cutler, and sister Helen (Clyde) Olsen. Survived by son Ralph David (Elizabeth) Burnard, granddaughters Megan and Grace Burnard, many much-loved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and "grand-puppy" Penny. Clara was raised in Homer, NY and was a proud graduate of Homer High. Clara lived most of her adult life in Binghamton, NY, where she worked as a beautician and owned her own shop for many years. She moved to Victor, NY later in life to be near her grandchildren and lived in Autumn Grove apartments, where she also made many close friends there. In addition to her skills as a beautician, she was a master quilter, and gave many beautiful quilts and other gifts to many family members, friends, and newly arrived babies. A celebration of life will be held on August 2nd, from 4-7 PM at Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY. Calling hours and life celebration will also be held on August 9th, from 4-6 PM at Mikeska Funeral Home, 161 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY. Special thanks to the staff at Elm Manor for managing her care in her last few months of life. Burial at the convenience of family at Glen Castle Cemetery, Glen Castle, NY. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Clara's name to Lifespan of Greater Rochester. Arrangements made by MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019
