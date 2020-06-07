Clara E. "Jean" Henry
Candor, New York - Clara E. "Jean" Henry, 93, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Clara was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Nellie (Olmstead) Dutton; husband, William R. Henry; siblings, LeRoy Dutton, Althea Lewis, Harriet Rogers, Irving "Jack" Dutton, Catherine Nye, Franklin Dutton, Constance Dutton. Jean is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Gary and Carol Henry, Ron Henry; seven grandchildren, Gary, Angela, Brian, Michael, Dennis, David, Tina; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Carol Dutton; numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was born in Nichols, NY and attended school in Nichols, NY. She married, William "Bill" Henry, and they moved to Willseyville, NY and raised their two sons. Jean was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and was their former custodian. Her greatest pride was her family, but in her spare time she enjoyed home demonstration, bingo, cards, square dancing and knitting. Funeral services will be held privately at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, Candor. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Clara "Jean" Henry's memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 14, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Jean's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.