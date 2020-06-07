Clara E. "Jean" Henry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara E. "Jean" Henry

Candor, New York - Clara E. "Jean" Henry, 93, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Clara was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Nellie (Olmstead) Dutton; husband, William R. Henry; siblings, LeRoy Dutton, Althea Lewis, Harriet Rogers, Irving "Jack" Dutton, Catherine Nye, Franklin Dutton, Constance Dutton. Jean is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Gary and Carol Henry, Ron Henry; seven grandchildren, Gary, Angela, Brian, Michael, Dennis, David, Tina; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Carol Dutton; numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was born in Nichols, NY and attended school in Nichols, NY. She married, William "Bill" Henry, and they moved to Willseyville, NY and raised their two sons. Jean was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and was their former custodian. Her greatest pride was her family, but in her spare time she enjoyed home demonstration, bingo, cards, square dancing and knitting. Funeral services will be held privately at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, Candor. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Clara "Jean" Henry's memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 14, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Jean's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved