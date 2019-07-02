|
Clara E. Walker
Deposit, NY - Clara Elvera (Andreasen) Walker, 97, of Deposit, NY, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 30, after a brief illness. Her husband, W. Milton Walker, predeceased her, as well as brothers Holger and Arthur Andreasen. She is survived by two daughters and a son along with their spouses; Donna and Tim Lewis of Beaumont, Texas, Jane and Bruce Lloyd of Deposit, and Ray and Jan Walker of Newark, Delaware; seven grandchildren and their spouses Amy (Chadwick) Avery, Mike (Emily) Lewis, John (Heidi) Cornwell, Jennifer (JR) DeVantier, Matthew (Jaimie) Walker, Eric (Lauren) Walker, and Beth (Daniel) Pelham; thirteen great grandchildren; her sister Helen Monell and several nieces and nephews. Clara also considered Taylor Thomas of Windsor as a granddaughter and newborn son, Wyatt, as a great grandson.
Clara was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 8, 1921, to Soren and Ellen (Sandberg) Andreasen. The family moved to South Apalachin where Clara learned to love and appreciate nature. She graduated from Owego Free Academy in 1939 and State College at Delhi in 1941. Working at Hanson's on Oquaga Lake as a summer intern before WWII, Clara was introduced to Milton and they were married on July 21, 1946. The couple settled on Wheeler Street in Deposit where she lived the remainder of her life.
During World War II, Clara participated with the Civil Air Patrol ground teams watching from the hills of Deposit at night for enemy airplanes. Clara worked as manager of Deposit Central School's cafeteria before raising her family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Deposit, where she was in charge of the Election Day Dinner for many years, an active member of the Girl Scouts for 25 years, a volunteer for Deposit's Closet, and a member of Deposit Historical Society. Clara loved being outdoors, walking and camping.
Family and friends may visit Clara's family on Friday, July 5, between 6-8 PM at Hennessey's Funeral Home, Second Street, Deposit. On Saturday, July 6, the family will be available beginning at 10 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Deposit, Second Street, and services will begin at 11 AM with Pastor Deborah Arnold officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Clara wished that memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Deposit, Second Street, Deposit, NY, or to the Salvation Army.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 2, 2019