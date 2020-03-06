Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Clara Louise Prince

Clara Louise Prince Obituary
Clara Louise Prince

Binghamton - Clara Louise Prince, 94, of Binghamton went to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, on March 4, 2020 at Susquehanna Nursing Center. She was pre-deceased by her Love of her Life Ernest L. Prince, Sr. and her parents Fred & Helena Focht, her two Sisters Edythe Hiller & Marion Leavitt. She is survived by her 3 sons, Ernest L. (Adrienne) Prince, Ronald L. (Kathy) Prince & Kevin L. (Jaque) Prince. Her daughter Patricia L. (Ronald) Leach. Clara Leaves behind several grand-children, great-children, nieces, nephews & cousins. Clara worked for Fowlers Department Store Restaurant for many years. And Johnson City High School Cafeteria . She was a devoted wife & mother who loved worshiping at home & her Church (Primitive Methodist Church). She was a prayer warrior who Loved everyone. A funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday March 9th at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call at the Funeral Home Monday from 9AM until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
