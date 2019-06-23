Clara Mughetti



Binghamton - Clara Mughetti 95, of Binghamton, went to be with the lord and her loving husband on his 100th birthday at home on June 21, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Mario Mughetti; son Vincent Mughetti; parents Saverio and Genoeffa Pietrosanti; sister Rita Stack; brothers Peter and Armande Pietrosanti. She is survived by her daughter Alberta Mughetti; son and daughter in-law Mario and Denise Mughetti; special granddaughter Marcella Mughetti; favorite dog Maci; three brothers Joseph Pietrosanti, Phil and Rita Pietrosanti, Louis Pietrosanti; sister in-law Roberta Pietrosanti; as well as several nieces and nephews. Clara loved sewing and knitting, which she taught night classes at Binghamton High School for many years. She enjoyed watching the Game Show Network, playing BINGO, electronic slot machines, and especially playing pull tabs. Clara was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY and watched 8am mass every day on TV. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jimenez for his devoted care over the years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Wednesday at 9:30am. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 23 to June 25, 2019