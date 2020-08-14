1/
Clara Ryznar
Clara Ryznar

Binghamton - Clara Ryznar 98 of Binghamton NY died Saturday August 8th 2020. Clara is now at peace and free of pain. Clara was predeceased by her parents , Nora and Peter Ryznar, brother John Ryznar, sister Lottie Foyt, dear friend Frank Remza and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by several first and second cousins. Clara was employed for many years as a Foreman with Endicott-Johnson. She enjoyed traveling with her friends over the years and loved to tell stories about her travels. Her family would like to thank her caregivers at the United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus for the compassionate care given to her. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mikeska Funeral Home
161 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-1000
