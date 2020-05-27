Clarabell A. (Gee) "Kirby" Ferraro
Elmira - Passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born in Middlebury, PA the daughter of the late Beldon and Elizabeth (Stremovihtg) Gee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold William Ferraro, and all her siblings. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Michele) Ferraro and Vincent (Janice) Ferraro; along with 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Kirby retired from Elmira College in the housekeeping department after several years of dedicated service. She then was employed by Sts. Peter & Paul's Church as a housekeeper. She was a wonderful mother, loved her grandchildren and was a great cook. She will be dearly missed by all. Kirby was a faithful communicant of Sts. Peter & Paul's Church as well. Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family. She will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Reverend Rick Farrell will offer the committal prayers. Kirby's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 27 to May 29, 2020.