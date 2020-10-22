Clare P. Brush



Binghamton - Clare P. Brush, 76, of Binghamton, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Thena Thomas. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Sissy-Marie Brush; her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Steve Leathers and her beloved cat, Lilly.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church, 117 Main St., Binghamton. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street, Binghamton on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.









