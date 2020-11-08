Clarence A. Rose
Candor, New York - Clarence A. Rose, 82, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Clarence was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Frances Rose; two sisters Shirley Rose, Sandy Armstrong; brother, Carl Rose; his first wife, Darlene "Dip" Rose. Clarence is survived by his wife, Sharon Rose; four children, Dennis "Punk" Rose, Debra Eiklor and Darrell Isham, Denise and Pete Osborne, Susie and Mark Standinger; three Step-children, Shelly King, Lori (Donald) Chandler, Shane King; 12 grandchildren, Kevin, Kasey, Kari, Stephen, Miranda, Michael, Erika, Seth, Shaughn, Vanessa, Kyale, Kole; six great-grandchildren; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Iva Conrad, Carol Hover, Donna and Larry Mott, Michael Armstrong; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Tiem Rose, Ronnie Rose, Natalie Rose; several nieces and nephews. Clarence retired from Cornell University, after his retirement Clarence help maintain the grounds of Maple Grove Cemetery for over 15 years. He was very community minded and volunteered with many local organizations. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main Street, Candor. Private funeral services will be held with burial in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor. Funeral services will be live streamed at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
. at 10:00 a.m. Thursday. Please Note: All social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Clarence A. Rose' memory to Alzheimer's Association
, 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204. Condolences may be made to Clarence's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.