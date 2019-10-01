Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
Resources
Clarence C. Ditton Obituary
Clarence C. Ditton

Apalachin - Clarence C. Ditton, 86. of Apalachin, NY, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Susquehanna Nursing Center, Johnson City. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Ina Ditton, sister, Alice DeCapua. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol A. Ditton, sons, Wesley C. Ditton of Apalachin, NY and Alexander E. Ditton of Las Vegas, NM, nephew, Jim Szymborski and niece, Linda Lambiase (Tony), sister-in-law, Lynn Sandee Stockholm, and several others nieces and nephews. Clarence was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, The Gideon's International, Tioga Camp, and VFW Post 1449. He was an electrical contractor. He enjoyed sharing his faith, hunting, fishing, bowling and golf.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday 11 am from the Allen Memorial home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tursday from 10 am until service time at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to The Gideon's International, Tioga County Camp, PO Box 481, Owego, NY 13827.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
