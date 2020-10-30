Claude A. Miner
Port Crane - Claude A. Miner, 94 of Port Crane passed away on Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Mildred, brother, Lawrence, and grandson Daniel Ray Cooper. He is survived by his 2 sons, James Miner, TN, Jacob Miner, Port Crane, daughter, Donna Cooper, TN, 5 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He was a retired employee of the Binghamton Brick Co., custodian at American Legion Post 80 and Gateway Welcome Center.
Graveside Service will be held in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville on Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com
