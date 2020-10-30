1/1
Claude A. Miner
1926 - 2020
Claude A. Miner

Port Crane - Claude A. Miner, 94 of Port Crane passed away on Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Mildred, brother, Lawrence, and grandson Daniel Ray Cooper. He is survived by his 2 sons, James Miner, TN, Jacob Miner, Port Crane, daughter, Donna Cooper, TN, 5 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He was a retired employee of the Binghamton Brick Co., custodian at American Legion Post 80 and Gateway Welcome Center.

Graveside Service will be held in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville on Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
