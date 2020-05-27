Claudia Ann Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia Ann Brown

Binghamton - Claudia Ann Brown, Binghamton, died unexpectedly at her Helen St. home on May 23, 2020. She was 73. She was predeceased by her parents Clyde Brown and Elsie Brown (Weeks). She is survived by her brothers Norman and Gordon, sisters-in-law Elaine and Alisa, two nieces and one nephew. She was employed at Elizabeth Church Manor for 55 years. She was a beneficiary of services from Achieve. Claudia was an avid traveler, independent, active, vibrant, and friendly. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to People and Places, Inc., or Achieve. Viewing and visitation on Sunday, May 31st from 2 to 4pm at Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, 71 Main St., Binghamton. Social distancing will be observed. Readers are encouraged to learn more about Claudia's life and obtain additional information by visiting - parsonsfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home
71 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-724-1336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved