Claudia Ann Brown
Binghamton - Claudia Ann Brown, Binghamton, died unexpectedly at her Helen St. home on May 23, 2020. She was 73. She was predeceased by her parents Clyde Brown and Elsie Brown (Weeks). She is survived by her brothers Norman and Gordon, sisters-in-law Elaine and Alisa, two nieces and one nephew. She was employed at Elizabeth Church Manor for 55 years. She was a beneficiary of services from Achieve. Claudia was an avid traveler, independent, active, vibrant, and friendly. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to People and Places, Inc., or Achieve. Viewing and visitation on Sunday, May 31st from 2 to 4pm at Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, 71 Main St., Binghamton. Social distancing will be observed. Readers are encouraged to learn more about Claudia's life and obtain additional information by visiting - parsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 27 to May 29, 2020.