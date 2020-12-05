Clayton E. MartinBinghamton - Clayton E. "Hoot" Martin, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was predeceased by two sons Steven C. Martin and Michael R. Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Mary L. Martin. He is also survived by his son Timothy Martin and his daughter & son-in-law Dawn & William Pionteck; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a sister Beverly Holbert. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.A Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family with a burial in Glen Castle Cemetery to follow.