|
|
Clement Joseph Savage
Endicott - Clement Joseph Savage, 77 of Endicott passed away peacefully on Thursday April 23, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. He fought strong every day and continued to live life to the fullest without a single complaint. His family, friends and faith kept him going spiritually throughout as they did his entire life.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Kerrie Ann, his parents Clarence and Margaret Savage, his sister Suzanne Evans and nephew Keith Evans. Our family takes comfort in knowing that everyone that has gone before him, who he loved so dearly, were waiting at Heavens Gate to welcome him to Paradise.
He is survived by his daughter Kristie Zenzayer and son in law, William Zenzayer, his beloved grandchildren Zachary, Emilee, Benjamin, Madyson Bobik ,Chloe Zenzayer and former son in law and friend Michael Bobik for whom he would do anything for. His three sisters, Beth Ann Savage, Kathleen (Patrick) McMahon, Andrea Savage and nieces Kimberly, Anna, Stephanie, Liza and Rachel.
Born in Wilkes Barre, PA he attended Ashley High School. In his 20's, he relocated to Binghamton, NY and began working. He was employed by many places but it wasn't until he found his career that he loved for 35 years, Little Debbie Snack Cakes. He worked for the company until he retired in 2007 and still continued to service the schools in the area for a few more years.
Clem was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church and was very active in volunteering for his parish. He attended daily masses and held vigil at chapel every Wednesday. He was involved in many activities which included ushering at Sunday mass, helping with preparation of meals for Fish Fry's and other lunches, working the Feast Days every summer and driving the church van just to name a few.
He loved to golf and truly enjoyed that time with his dear friends. Taking frequent trips to PA with Nirchis Pizza in hand to celebrate special events with family was very important to him. And the yearly summer trips to Cape May, NJ were something he looked very much forward to. Just being amongst family meant the world to him.
What a wonderful father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend he was. He never passed judgement on anyone and would help out those in need at the drop of a hat.
Those who had the privilege of knowing him know what an amazing man he was, God's greatest gift to us. He will be missed so much by so many.
I'd like to thank the wonderful people at Lourdes Hospice who helped us take care of him and me now, especially Sarah, Tilly and all of the nurses and aides. You're truly Angels.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Saint Anthony's Church or a in my father's memory.
"There is nothing you can do to make me love you more and nothing you can do to make me love you less"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020