Cleo C. Sopka
Cleo C. Sopka, 90, of Owego, New York, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 and has moved onto her peaceful life with her Savior. She raised six girls and was often affectionately referred to as the mom with six girls with the long hair! Cleo was predeceased by the father of her girls Bill Sopka; her oldest daughter Catherine Sopka Aftuck and her grandson Timothy Ridgway. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Anna Sopka, Mary and Bob Dube, Marjie and Ed Heeman, Martha and Butch Camber, Margaret "Meg" and Wally Girnis. She had 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and was blessed with many more through marriages of her children. Cleo was born and raised in Turner, Maine. A small rural town that she spoke of with great memories. As her children grew older, they appreciated more and more of the stores of her youth. She lived a good, long hard life. She worked hard at many different jobs through her life but took most pride in her title of "Domestic Engineer". She would joke and say she laid in bed and ate bon-bons all day when asked what she did while raising her family. Cleo enjoyed having her family all together in her house at once, even though it was overwhelming at times, and loved to keep count of how many came to visit! She also had a strong passion for the unborn. Cleo worked at Birthright in Owego when it first opened, helping with the set up and day to day operations for many years. She was passionate about expressing her views regarding unborn babies and would write letters to opinion sections of different papers to share her view. In later years she developed a passion for the NY Yankees. Even though she didn't like you to have your cell phone out during a visit, she never hesitated to ask you to check the score of the game for her!! Abiding with her wishes, there will be no services and due to the current world issues with COVID we won't be able to gather. It was Mom's wish to have family and friends visit to share food and memories ~ we will do so when we are able. She was loved by many, and her friends were a treasure to her. Memories and condolence may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com A special thank you to Dr. Susan Choi and Lourdes Hospice for the love and guidance they have given us. Your love and concern will hold a special place in our hearts. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Mom's House, 770 Harry L Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790 or the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave, Owego, NY 13827 in loving memory of Cleo C. Sopka. Caring guidance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, Nichols.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 21 to May 24, 2020.